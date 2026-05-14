Watershed stewardship program begins May 26 in Genoa

Colorful trees reflect in the water as Canada geese float down the Kishwaukee River Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

The University of Illinois Extension will offer a watershed stewardship program for community members in the summer.

The program will run from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays from May 26 through June 16 at the Russell Woods Forest Preserve’s Natural Resource Education Center, 11750 Illinois State Route 72, Genoa.

Participants can learn how natural water systems work. Attendees also will participate in a field trip June 13. The program topics include water quality science and climate change, invasive species and agriculture impacts on water bodies. The program will be led by watershed management professionals, scientists and researchers.

“Sustaining and restoring natural resources is a priority for Illinois Extension, and the Watershed Steward Program joins and expands on our volunteer network of Master Naturalists and Climate Stewards who are doing valuable environmental work,” University of Illinois Extension’s natural resources, environment and energy assistant dean Shibu Kar said in a news release. “Together, we’re helping Illinois communities become more resilient by conserving critical water resources.”

The program costs $84. Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/WSProgram or call 815-758-8194.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, call 815-758-8194 or email cahandel@illinois.edu.