Lake County seeks applicants for the Suburban Bus Board of Directors

Lake County is seeking a qualified resident to serve on the Suburban Bus Board of Directors, the public transit system that provides Pace bus service throughout suburban northeast Illinois.

Pace is a vital link to everyday life, helping people get to work, school, medical appointments and essential services. There are several Pace routes and stops located across Lake County.

Pace also partners with Lake County Government to operate Ride Lake County, a paratransit service that provides countywide transportation for seniors and people with disabilities.

As a member of the Suburban Bus Board of Directors, the appointed individual will represent Lake County in monthly meetings in Chicago regarding long-term planning, financial oversight, and helping to ensure bus transit services are reliable, accessible and responsive to community needs.

Lake County residents who wish to serve on the Suburban Bus Board of Directors shall meet the following requirements: Substantial relevant experience and expertise in overseeing the planning, operation or funding of a regional transportation system, which may include urban and regional planning; management of large capital projects; labor and workforce development; business management; public administration; transportation; and community organizations.

The five-year term will start on Sept. 1, 2026. The director will receive a salary of $15,000/year, which is not paid by Lake County but by the agency.

“Serving on this board is a way to make a real difference in people’s daily lives. For many residents, public transportation isn’t optional; it’s how they get to work, appointments, and stay connected with friends,” Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart said in a news release. ”I encourage qualified residents to step forward and apply. Your voice can help ensure our transportation system works for everyone.”

Lake County residents who meet the criteria and are interested in serving on the Suburban Bus Board of Directors are encouraged to submit their resume, a letter of interest and any other supporting material via email to Lake County Board Chair Hart at CountyBoardOffice@lakecountyil.gov .

The deadline to apply is May 29.