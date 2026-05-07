Daily Chronicle 2026 softball IHSA postseason preview

Sycamore players wait for teammate Kairi Lantz at home after she homered last month during their game against LaSalle-Peru at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

The softball playoffs begin Monday, May 18. Here’s a look at each team heading into the start of regional action and what their postseason path looks like.

Class 1A St. Edward Regional

Team: No. 10 Hinckley-Big Rock Royals (0-13)

Schedule: at No. 8 Yorkville Christian, 4:30 p.m., May 18; winner vs. No. 1 St. Edward, 4:30 p.m., May 20; championship game, 10 a.m., May 23.

About the Royals: In their first season since 2019, the Royals are still looking for their first win. There have been solid performances throughout the year. Leeanne Brewer is hitting .474 for the Royals this year, and freshman Kathryn Shea is hitting .400.

Looking ahead: The St. Edward Regional feeds into the Indian Creek Sectional.

Class 1A Walther Christian Regional

Team: No. 6 Indian Creek (4-18)

Schedule: vs. No. 11 Our Lady of Tepeyac, 4:30 p.m., May 18, at Shabbona; vs. No. 3 Newark, 4:30 p.m., May 19; championship game, 10 a.m., May 23.

About the Timberwolves: After playing the first-round game at home, the Timberwolves have a long way to travel to play Little Ten foe Newark, with another (No. 2 Earlville) likely awaiting the winner. Ashley Leifheit, in addition to leading the team in innings pitched, has a team-best .333 batting average and two home runs.

Looking ahead: Assuming one of the top three seeds wins (Earlville, Newark, Indian Creek) wins, they’ll have a lot shorter trip for the sectional. Indian Creek serves as host.

Class 2A North Boone Regional

Team: No. 5 Genoa-Kingston Cogs (15-12)

Schedule: vs. No. 4 Richmond-Burton, 4:30 p.m., May 20; vs. No. 1 North Boone, No. 8 Rockford Lutheran or No. 9 Rosary, 4:30 p.m., May 22

About the Cogs: Lizzie Davis has belted eight home runs this year to become the program’s all-time home-run leader. She’s hitting .531 with 36 RBIs and is one of seven Cogs hitting over .300. Ari Rich is hitting .402 with six home runs, Kaylee Luepkes is hitting .400 with three homers, and Emma Kuschel is batting .313 with three homers. The pitching staff is led by a pair of freshmen. Kennedy Smith is 5-4 with a 4.55 ERA. She’s struck out 51 and walked 20 in 52⅓ innings. Kuschel is 5-6 with a 5.05 ERA with 34 strikeouts and five walks in 62⅓ innings.

Looking ahead: The winner of the regional earns a berth in the Marengo Sectional.

Class 3A Kaneland Regional

Team: No. 3 Kaneland Knights (13-10-1)

Schedule: vs. No. 5 Burlington Central, 4:30 p.m. May 19; winner vs. No. 1 Belvidere North, 11 a.m. May 23

About the Knights: Kaneland has picked up some big wins in the last month of the season. It handed Sycamore its only Interstate 8 loss, then went and helped give the Spartans the I-8 title by beating Morris. Maddison Kossakowski has been coming on strong for the Knights, blasting homers including a key one against Morris. There are pieces up and down the lineup that can get on base, from Riley Cooper at the top to regular No. 9 hitter Luciana Campise. It’s also a deep pitching staff. Brynn Woods is a four-year starter, but Ellie Peck has started a lot of games, and Cooper and Makayla Jonutz have appeared in the circle for the Knights a lot this year as well.

Looking ahead: Belvidere North has a bye into the regional championship game, then needs one win to advance to its home sectional. Kaneland is the host of the supersectional.

Class 3A Sycamore Regional

Team: No. 1 Sycamore (19-4)

Schedule: vs. No. 4 La Salle-Peru or No. 5 Sterling, 4:30 p.m., May 22

About the Spartans: Sycamore gets a bye straight into the championship game of the regional, facing a team it’s already beaten. The Spartans beat Sterling 11-4 in late March and swept La Salle-Peru - winning 3-2 in eight innings and 7-0. They’ve had a well-balanced attack all year in claiming the Interstate 8 title. Kairi Lantz has belted 13 home runs, including two in the team’s most recent game, a 10-1 win Wednesday against Morris. Bella Jacobs has been dominant in the circle, regularly reaching 10 or more strikeouts.

Looking ahead: The regional winner heads to the La Salle-Peru Sectional. Dunlap is the other No. 1 seed in the sectional, and I-8 foe Ottawa is a No. 2 seed that could earn a berth in the sectional. The sectional survivor heads to the East Peoria Supersectional.

Class 4A DeKalb Regional

Team: No. 5 DeKalb (11-8)

Schedule: vs. No. 5 Harlem, 4:30 p.m., May 19; winner vs. No. 1 Huntley, 4:30 p.m., May 22

About the Barbs: DeKalb has fought through some injury troubles this season. Centerfielder Sydney Myles has missed most of the season, and main pitcher Jasmine Rodriguez has been battling back from arm issues. But the Barbs still have a solid lineup with Cassidy Cavazos (.440) and Alaynna Johnson (.431) hitting over .400, plus Cavazos (1.167), Johnson (1.167) and Kennedy Latimer (1.236) with an OPS over 1.100. And while Rodriguez has been out, Addison McKinness has been doing an exceptional job. She’s 3-1 with a 4.06 ERA, striking out 33 and walking 12 in 39⅔ innings.

Looking ahead: Huntley is having another exceptional year at 22-5. The winner of the regional heads to Barrington for the sectional.