DeKalb County economic leader named among ‘Women to Watch’ in Springfield

DeKalb County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Melissa Amedeo (middle) poses with fellow DeKalb County nominees Hannah Davekos and Caitlin Benes during the Women to Watch conference on April 22, 2026, in Springfield. (Photo provided by Joel Sikes)

A DeKalb County leader whose work boosts economic development in the area was honored this week at the 2026 Women to Watch conference in Springfield.

DeKalb County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Melissa Amedeo was recognized at the conference after she was nominated by State Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore.

“I want to thank Rep. Keicher for nominating me for this year’s Women to Watch Conference,” Amedeo said in a news release. “It was an insightful conference, and I appreciated the opportunity to meet and network with women leaders from across Illinois.”

The annual event, hosted by the Illinois House Republican Caucus, brings together women leaders from across Illinois for a day of recognition and leadership development programming.

“It was my honor to nominate Melissa for this year’s Women to Watch Conference,” Keicher said in the release. “She has demonstrated incredible leadership and dedication to foster economic growth and business development that has helped position DeKalb County to attract top talent and opportunities to the region. Melissa, thank you for the work you have done and continue to do to serve the residents of DeKalb County and the 70th House District.”

Illinois House Minority Leader Tony McCombie (right) and the Iowa Lt. Gov. Chris Gearhart Cournoyer speak at the Women to Watch conference on April 22, 2026, in Springfield. (Photo provided by Joel Sikes)

Amedeo has more than 30 years of experience in integrated marketing, business development, and strategy, and has worked with Fortune 500 companies such as Kellogg, Del Monte and Butterball.

She was named executive director in 2024.

Amedeo was instrumental in working with DCEDC and business, community, and institutional stakeholders throughout DeKalb County to create and deploy the Opportunity Unbound Branding Plan, according to the release.

Opportunity Unbound is a branding initiative that has attracted billions of dollars of investment in the area. Since 2020, DeKalb County has seen about $4 billion worth of industrial investment, according to the corporation. DeKalb County records $384 million in agricultural production annually, according to DCEDC.

It’s also meant to attract young professionals to want to live and work in the county, and businesses to put down roots.

A group photo of participants in Springfield on April 22, 2026, at the Women to Watch conference. (Photo provided by Joel Sikes)

This year’s conference included activities at the State Capitol Complex, a networking lunch event and a panel discussion. The panel included Illinois House Minority Leader Tony McCombie and Iowa Lt. Gov. Chris Gearhart Cournoyer. Following the panel discussion, participants had the opportunity to attend legislative activities at the Capitol and a social hour to connect with legislators, sponsors and fellow nominees.

District 70 includes portions of DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties.