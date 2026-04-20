DeKalb Township to hold Senior Car Clinic May 1

The DeKalb Township building, 2323 S. Fourth St. on May 1, 2025. (Kelsey Rettke)

The DeKalb Township will partner with Kishwaukee College and DeKalb County TRIAD to hold its annual Senior Car Clinic for DeKalb County residents ages 55 and older to get their cars serviced.

The free clinic will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. May 1 at Kishwaukee College, 21193 Malta Road, Malta.

The college’s automotive technology department students will perform 25-point inspections and fluid top-offs. Donuts and coffee also will be served. Attendees can receive May Day baskets, gifts and connect with senior service providers.

Due to limited appointments, reservations are required. To schedule an appointment, call 815-758-8282.

DeKalb County TRIAD serves DeKalb County senior citizens by providing inclusive and empowering programs to improve safety and quality of life.