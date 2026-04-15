DeKalb County considers salary raise for some elected officials

Shaw Local file photo - A sign at the DeKalb County Legislative Center lets voters know Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, that early voting is open at the complex in Sycamore. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Some DeKalb County elected officials could be poised to get a raise after a DeKalb County Board vote that is expected to take place Wednesday, according to county documents.

The vote would set a new annual salary for two countywide positions – the DeKalb County Treasurer and Clerk and Recorder – as well as various positions on the DeKalb County Board.

The DeKalb County Treasurer, a role currently held by Becky Springer, has an annual salary of $109,100 in 2026, according to county documents. That total has been growing by 2% every year since at least fiscal year 2021, when the salary was $98,800, documents show.

If approved, the new Treasurer’s salary would be $124,038. The DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder, a position currently held by Tasha Sims, would also be given a new salary of an estimated $124,038.

Both Sims and Springer are seeking reelection in November. Democrat Derek Shaw will challenge Republican Springer. And Democrat Douglas Janicke will challenge Republican Sims.

Not all of the positions included in the resolution are poised for a pay increase, however. If the resolution is approved, the $10,000 salary given to the DeKalb County Board Chair and the $5,000 salary given to the board’s vice chair would remain flat until at least fiscal year 2029.

The $75 monthly pay given to the board’s committee chairs and the $90 per diem given to DeKalb County Board members would remain as is until at least 2029.