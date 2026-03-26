DeKalb County-area faith leaders plan Palm Sunday event to combat Christian nationalism

Area faith leaders are organizing a Palm Sunday event and service outside the DeKalb County Courthouse on Sunday, a peaceful event they said is meant to combat the rise of Christian nationalism. (Metro Creative)

Area faith leaders are organizing a Palm Sunday event and service Sunday outside the DeKalb County Courthouse, an event open to all that they said is meant to combat the rise of Christian nationalism.

The Palm Procession and Service starts at 1 p.m. outside the courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore. All are welcome.

Organizers said they hope to gather and invite others to elevate their Christian faith’s call “to love God and love our neighbors as ourselves,” according to a news release.

The action is part of a nationwide movement called Palm Sunday Faith Actions, expected to bring tens of thousands of Christians to public areas on Palm Sunday, the day after more “No Kings” protests are planned across the country Saturday. A “No Kings” protest is planned from noon to 2 p.m. in DeKalb, where organizers expect to march from Clinton Rosette Middle School to Hopkins Park in DeKalb.

Among speakers planned for Sunday’s service are the Rev. Eric Ogi of the Federated Church of Sycamore; the Rev. Joe Mitchell of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church; music leader Vincent Bland, also of New Hope; the Rev. John Dorhauer of First Congregational United Church of Christ; and the Rev. Luis Reyes-Rosario of Sycamore United Methodist Church.

Reyes-Rosario is expected to lead a lament in English and Spanish for lives lost to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, organizers said.

National organizers said the vision for action was inspired by the first Palm Sunday when “Jesus entered Jerusalem on a donkey in opposition to the greed, cruelty and oppression of the Roman Empire – a symbol of a just, humble leader who cares for the poor, the hungry, the sick, and the stranger – and boldly challenged corrupt religious and political leadership," according to the release.

“We are gathering to publicly reject the authoritarianism, cruelty, and greed of White Christian Nationalism and to boldly stand together to embody our faith’s call to do justice and love mercifully,” Ogi said in a news release. “Inspired by Matthew 25, we are drawing a contrast between the values guiding the current administration and the values of Jesus and our Christian faith. Together, we will grieve the lives tragically lost amidst ICE raids and publicly recommit to doing everything we can to welcome our immigrant neighbors, to love and protect the vulnerable, to defend human rights, and to fight for access to health care.”

The event is expected to include anthems from the Civil Rights Movement and “Singing the Resistance,” which has come out of Minneapolis, poetry, a prayer vigil, and powerful speakers calling Christians to sustained action.

All are welcome to take part, including families with children.