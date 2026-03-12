IHSA Class 3A State Tournament Preview Capsules

Kaneland players celebrate their win over Morton Monday, March 9, 2026, after their IHSA Class 3A supersectional matchup in the Convocation Center at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Class 3A state tournament schedule

Semifinals

Deerfield vs. Kaneland, 10 a.m. Friday

Chicago Leo vs. East St. Louis, 11:45 a.m. Friday

Third-place game

Semifinal losers, 7 p.m. Friday

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. Saturday

Team-by-team capsules

Kaneland Knights

Record: 35-0

Coach: Ernie Colombe (Seventh season, 162-43)

Conference: Interstate 8

State tournament history: 1973, 2nd; 1977, DNP; 1982, DNP

Projected starters: Marshawn Cocroft, 5-10, sr., G (20.3p, 3.8a, 3.3r, 55% FG, 41% 3p); Jalen Carter, 6-1, sr., G (5.7p, 34% 3p, 78% FT); Evan Frieders, 6-6, sr., G (5.1p, 3.3r, 3a); Connor Kimme, 6-3, sr., G (10.9p, 3.3r, 52% FG, 52% 3p, 86% FT); Jeffrey Hassan, 6-9, jr., F (12.1p, 9.0r)

Other contributors: Isaiah Gipson, 6-1, sr., G (7.2p, 3.1r, 52% FG); Brian Edwards (1.9p), Jake Buckley (2.8p, 58% FG)

Road to state: Prairie Ridge 76-50, Burlington Central 70-52, Rockford East 64-44, Crystal Lake South 51-41, Morton 49-47.

Fun fact: The Knights are the only undefeated team left in the state in any class.

Deerfield’s Tommy Donahue stretches for the ball as St. Francis’ Nathan Silagi, left, Benjamin Whorlow and Tanner Hozian, foreground, surround him in the IHSA Class 3A supersectional championship game at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Monday, Mar. 9 2026. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Deerfield Warriors

Record: 24-11

Coach: Dan McKendrick (14th season, 260-154)

Conference: Central Suburban League

State tournament history: 1996, DNP; 1997, DNP

Projected starters: Charlie Yellen, 6-1, so., PG (3.2p); Tommy Donahue, 6-4, jr., F (6.7p, 38% 3p, 43% FG, 80% FT); Evan Nagler, 6-3, sr., G (13.4p, 5.4r, 3.0a, 43% FG, 28% 3p, 84% FT); Jake Pollack, 6-9, sr., F (17.7p, 6.8r, 55% FG, 38% 3p, 72% FT); Chase Arenberg, 6-1, sr., F (4.1p, 2.9r)

Other contributors: Max Garland, 6-0, sr., G (3.6p, 41% FG, 38% 3p, 89% FT); Tyler Sale, 6-1, so., F, (1.9p)

Road to state: Roosevelt 83-25, Carmel 40-37, Wauconda 65-56, Lake Forest 46-35, St. Francis 51-36.

Fun fact: The Warriors have the second-most losses of any of the 16 teams in Champaign. In the 2A field, Farragut is 13-14.

East St. Louis Flyers

Record: 31-4

Coach: Mark Chambers (ninth season, 190-78)

Conference: Southwestern

State tournament history: 1927, third; 1944, DNP; 1975, third; 1979, DNP; 1981, DNP; 2000, third; 2002, DNP; 2006, DNP; 2019, first; 2023, third

Projected starters: Jamison White, 6-8, sr., F (19.9p, 11.9r, 50% FG, 40% 3p, 56% FT); Alex Johnson, 6-3, sr., G (17.2p, 4.5r, 3.3a, 48% FG, 45% 3p, 69% FT); Phillip Jones, 6-1, sr., G (11.5p, 5.0r, 7.5a, 65% FG, 68% 3p, 77% FT); Terri’yon Webster, 6-5, jr., G (9.1p, 36% 3p, 86% FT); Devrice Johnson, 6-0, jr., G (4.6p, 44% 3p, 73% FT)

Other contributors: Rashaan Watson, 6-2, sr., G (5.2p, 60% FG, 65% 3p); Tyrik Barnes, 6-7, jr., F (4.2p, 64% FG); Jamir Allen, 6-4, so., F (2.6p, 65% FG)

Road to state: Waterloo 84-32, Marion 65-53, Jacksonville 82-50, Centralia 69-51, MacArthur 51-49.

Fun fact: The Flyers have lost one game to an Illinois school this year, dropping a Feb. 17 contest to Belleville West, 57-56.

Leo Lions

Record: 27-6

Coach: Jimalle Ridley (eighth season, 145-96)

Conference: Chicago Catholic

State tournament history: 1986, DNP; 1987, DNP; 1998, fourth; 2004, first; 2009, fourth; 2016, second

Projected starters: Jeremiah Echols, 6-0, jr., G; Karon Shavers, 5-10, jr., F; Asa Harris, 5-10, jr., G; Brian Kizer, 6-2, jr., G; Nate Stephens, 6-2, jr., F

Other contributors: n/a

Road to state: Noble/Hansberry 71-28, Southland College Prep Charter 55-27, Morgan Park 66-38, Hillcrest 72-64, Hyde Park 54-33

Fun fact: The Lions’ only conference loss was a 62-51 setback to Marmion. Kaneland was a 66-50 winner in Aurora against the Cadets.