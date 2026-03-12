IHSA Class 3A State Tournament Preview Capsules

Class 3A state tournament schedule
Semifinals
Deerfield vs. Kaneland, 10 a.m. Friday
Chicago Leo vs. East St. Louis, 11:45 a.m. Friday
Third-place game
Semifinal losers, 7 p.m. Friday
Championship
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. Saturday
Team-by-team capsules
Kaneland Knights
Record: 35-0
Coach: Ernie Colombe (Seventh season, 162-43)
Conference: Interstate 8
State tournament history: 1973, 2nd; 1977, DNP; 1982, DNP
Projected starters: Marshawn Cocroft, 5-10, sr., G (20.3p, 3.8a, 3.3r, 55% FG, 41% 3p); Jalen Carter, 6-1, sr., G (5.7p, 34% 3p, 78% FT); Evan Frieders, 6-6, sr., G (5.1p, 3.3r, 3a); Connor Kimme, 6-3, sr., G (10.9p, 3.3r, 52% FG, 52% 3p, 86% FT); Jeffrey Hassan, 6-9, jr., F (12.1p, 9.0r)
Other contributors: Isaiah Gipson, 6-1, sr., G (7.2p, 3.1r, 52% FG); Brian Edwards (1.9p), Jake Buckley (2.8p, 58% FG)
Road to state: Prairie Ridge 76-50, Burlington Central 70-52, Rockford East 64-44, Crystal Lake South 51-41, Morton 49-47.
Fun fact: The Knights are the only undefeated team left in the state in any class.
Deerfield Warriors
Record: 24-11
Coach: Dan McKendrick (14th season, 260-154)
Conference: Central Suburban League
State tournament history: 1996, DNP; 1997, DNP
Projected starters: Charlie Yellen, 6-1, so., PG (3.2p); Tommy Donahue, 6-4, jr., F (6.7p, 38% 3p, 43% FG, 80% FT); Evan Nagler, 6-3, sr., G (13.4p, 5.4r, 3.0a, 43% FG, 28% 3p, 84% FT); Jake Pollack, 6-9, sr., F (17.7p, 6.8r, 55% FG, 38% 3p, 72% FT); Chase Arenberg, 6-1, sr., F (4.1p, 2.9r)
Other contributors: Max Garland, 6-0, sr., G (3.6p, 41% FG, 38% 3p, 89% FT); Tyler Sale, 6-1, so., F, (1.9p)
Road to state: Roosevelt 83-25, Carmel 40-37, Wauconda 65-56, Lake Forest 46-35, St. Francis 51-36.
Fun fact: The Warriors have the second-most losses of any of the 16 teams in Champaign. In the 2A field, Farragut is 13-14.
East St. Louis Flyers
Record: 31-4
Coach: Mark Chambers (ninth season, 190-78)
Conference: Southwestern
State tournament history: 1927, third; 1944, DNP; 1975, third; 1979, DNP; 1981, DNP; 2000, third; 2002, DNP; 2006, DNP; 2019, first; 2023, third
Projected starters: Jamison White, 6-8, sr., F (19.9p, 11.9r, 50% FG, 40% 3p, 56% FT); Alex Johnson, 6-3, sr., G (17.2p, 4.5r, 3.3a, 48% FG, 45% 3p, 69% FT); Phillip Jones, 6-1, sr., G (11.5p, 5.0r, 7.5a, 65% FG, 68% 3p, 77% FT); Terri’yon Webster, 6-5, jr., G (9.1p, 36% 3p, 86% FT); Devrice Johnson, 6-0, jr., G (4.6p, 44% 3p, 73% FT)
Other contributors: Rashaan Watson, 6-2, sr., G (5.2p, 60% FG, 65% 3p); Tyrik Barnes, 6-7, jr., F (4.2p, 64% FG); Jamir Allen, 6-4, so., F (2.6p, 65% FG)
Road to state: Waterloo 84-32, Marion 65-53, Jacksonville 82-50, Centralia 69-51, MacArthur 51-49.
Fun fact: The Flyers have lost one game to an Illinois school this year, dropping a Feb. 17 contest to Belleville West, 57-56.
Leo Lions
Record: 27-6
Coach: Jimalle Ridley (eighth season, 145-96)
Conference: Chicago Catholic
State tournament history: 1986, DNP; 1987, DNP; 1998, fourth; 2004, first; 2009, fourth; 2016, second
Projected starters: Jeremiah Echols, 6-0, jr., G; Karon Shavers, 5-10, jr., F; Asa Harris, 5-10, jr., G; Brian Kizer, 6-2, jr., G; Nate Stephens, 6-2, jr., F
Other contributors: n/a
Road to state: Noble/Hansberry 71-28, Southland College Prep Charter 55-27, Morgan Park 66-38, Hillcrest 72-64, Hyde Park 54-33
Fun fact: The Lions’ only conference loss was a 62-51 setback to Marmion. Kaneland was a 66-50 winner in Aurora against the Cadets.