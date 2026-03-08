Sycamore man charged with murder in parents’ killings again refuses to come to court

Kevin A. Schmidt was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the killing of his parents, Holly S. Schmidt, 59, and Gary A. Schmidt, 60, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Sheriff's Office) (Mark Busch)

For the fourth hearing in a row, a Sycamore man accused of beating his parents to death in September refused to appear before a DeKalb County Circuit Court judge.

Married couple Gary A. Schmidt, 60, and Holly S. Schmidt, 59, were found dead, from apparent blunt force trauma wounds, inside their home in unincorporated Sycamore on Sept. 30, 2025, according to records filed in DeKalb County court.

Soon after they were found by DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies, their son, Kevin Schmidt, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder in connection with their deaths.

Kevin Schmidt, 35, could face a life sentence if convicted.

He has been jailed since Sept. 30 but has not yet been arraigned after refusing to appear in court this week.

Authorities have said they believe the Schmidts were killed sometime in the evening of Sept. 29, 2025. The Schmidts were well-known and liked in the community by loved ones, neighbors and colleagues. Holly Schmidt was a longtime educator in Sycamore School District 427, and Gary Schmidt was a master carpenter.

Photos of the late Gary Schmidt and Holly Schmidt, of Sycamore, were posted on a public GoFundMe memorial fundraiser to support their grieving family. The Schmidts, shown in the photos published by GoFundMe, were found dead in their home on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, authorities said. (Photo provided by GoFundMe)

DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery said on Monday that Schmidt hadn’t yet been arraigned because he had not been able appear before the court, despite being in the DeKalb County Jail’s custody.

Schmidt hasn’t shown up for any scheduled court hearing since a Nov. 25 hearing, court records show.

Montgomery, as well as DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office prosecutor Brooks Locke, said he wasn’t comfortable proceeding further with Schmidt’s trial until he’s present.

DeKalb County Public Defender Chip Chriswell, whose office is representing Kevin Schmidt, previously told Shaw Local he raised doubt about his client’s fitness for trial. Criswell said Monday he’s also considering setting up a not guilty plea by reason of insanity.

Schmidt’s next court date is set for 10 a.m. on March 11.