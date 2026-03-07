Rashon Burno let go after 48-106 record in five years as NIU men’s basketball coach

Northern Illinois head coach Rashon Burno (right) and some of his staff urge on their team to play defense against Louisiana-Monroe Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, during their game at the Convocation Center at NIU in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

NIU and men’s basketball coach Rashon Burno have parted ways after five years, according to a press release from the school.

Burno’s five-year contract he signed before the 2021-2022 season expired after this season, which ended Friday with a 94-55 loss at Akron. The Huskies finished the season 9-21 overall and 4-14 in Mid-American Conference play.

The move will give the Huskies a new coach as they head into the Horizon League next season.

“We thank coach Burno for his efforts leading our men’s basketball program over the past five seasons,” athletic director Sean Frazier said in a press release. “Under his leadership, our men’s basketball program has excelled academically, and we appreciate the commitment to our student-athletes and wish him all the best going forward.”

A spokesperson for the athletic department said Frazier will not be commenting beyond the five-paragraph press release.

“I would like to thank Sean Frazier and President Lisa Freeman for the opportunity to lead the NIU men’s basketball program, after deliberation with my family, I have decided to step away to explore other opportunities,” Burno said in the release.

The release also stated that the school has hired a consulting firm to begin a national search, although no time frame has been given. Courtney Vinson, administrator for men’s basketball, will have daily oversight for the program.

The Huskies went 48-106 under Burno, making the MAC Tournament once. They were 9-9 in MAC play in 2022-2023, finishing 13-19 overall. Burno finished 26-66 in the MAC.

Whoever takes over will inherit a program that has struggled for longer than Burno’s five years. The team hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 1996 and has four winning seasons this century. The Huskies have won seven or fewer games seven times in that span.

Since rejoining the MAC in 1997-1998, they’ve posted a winning conference record three times.