NIU STEAM Cafe to explore water treatment process

Aerial drone image of Kishwaukee Water Reclamation District, DeKalb Sanitary District water treatment facility plant at 303 Hollister Ave, DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

Northern Illinois University will offer a STEAN Cafe for community members to learn how the Kishwaukee Water Reclamation District makes the water treatment process environmentally sustainable.

The free cafe will begin at 6:30 p.m. March 4 at Fatty’s Pub and Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. Food and beverages will be available to buy from Fatty’s.

Registration is encouraged.

During the STEAM Cafe, attendees can learn about innovations the Kishwaukee Water Reclamation District developed to make the water treatment process environmentally sustainable. Participants also will be able to learn about the district’s daily operations and how the innovations help monitor and evaluate the sanitary sewer mains conditions.

The cafe’s featured speakers include Kishwaukee Water Reclamation District operations foreman and Class 1 operator Ben Meier and Kishwaukee Water Reclamation District environment and technology manager Nick Newman.

For information or to register, visit go.niu.edu/STEAMcafe.