Hinckley woman dies in single-vehicle rollover crash

A Hinckley woman died on Saturday in a single-vehicle rollover crash in rural southern DeKalb County, authorities said.

Jennifer L. Rogers, 54, was found lying in a field near a crashed car nearby the intersection of Somonauk and McGirr roads about 4:07 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and paramedics with the Hinckley Fire Protection District attempted to give her emergency aid but she succumbed to her injuries, authorities said.

First responders were initially called to the area for a single-vehicle crash involving a silver 2008 Honda.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.