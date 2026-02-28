Update your I-PASS at upcoming event at DeKalb Township

The DeKalb Township building, 2323 S. Fourth St. on May 1, 2025. (Kelsey Rettke)

The DeKalb Township will offer a chance in March for area residents to update their I-PASS for the Illinois Tollway.

The DeKalb Township will partner with the Illinois Treasurer’s Office and the Illinois Tollway to host an event for community members to access important tollway and state services.

The free event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25 at the DeKalb Township administrative building, 2323 S. Fourth St., DeKalb.

Participants can recycle and exchange transponders for a new I-PASS sticker tag. New and replacement I-PASS stickers will be available. Attendees also will receive assistance updating I-Pass account information including vehicle information, payment methods, and license plate details.

Participants may apply for I-PASS Assist. ICASH representatives will be available to help participants reclaim property. Appointments are encouraged.

For information or to schedule an appointment, call 815-758-8282.