New community charity fund honors Lehan family in DeKalb

A new community-focused charity fund benefiting the DeKalb area has been established in honor of the family behind the longtime pharmacy Lehan Drugs.

The DeKalb County Community Foundation this month announced the establishment of the Jon and Briana Lehan Family Community Fund, created by Jon and Briana Lehan to support equity and community well-being in DeKalb County, according to a news release.

Jon Lehan is a lifelong resident of DeKalb, with family roots in the community dating back to 1946, when his grandfather and uncle moved from Michigan to open Lehan Drugs.

“This Fund reflects the values our families have lived by for generations: service, kindness and care for one another,” Jon and Briana Lehan said in a news release. “We hope it honors those who came before us and helps pass those values on to our children and to the DeKalb community we are proud to call home.”

For generations, the Lehan family demonstrated a strong commitment to DeKalb through volunteerism, service and generosity. Those values were instilled in Jon Lehan from an early age and continue to guide his dedication to the community.

Briana Lehan grew up in the Milwaukee area, where service to others also was central to her upbringing. Her parents modeled those values through active involvement in church, school and community organizations. Her grandparents carried forward a philanthropic legacy through their own family foundation. Briana’s internship at the Greater Milwaukee Foundation further shaped her understanding of the powerful role community foundations play in creating lasting local impact.

Jon and Briana met at the University of Iowa and spent several years in California while Jon served on active duty in the U.S. Air Force. They moved to DeKalb in 2008, where they both joined the family business. Today, service, kindness and community stewardship remain core values in their household, values they hope to pass on to their four children.

The Jon and Briana Lehan Family Community Fund supports local projects and organizations working to strengthen equity and well-being in DeKalb County.

Through the Community Needs Grant program, grants from the fund will support efforts to address food insecurity, expand access to affordable housing and mental health services, support underserved and marginalized populations, promote nature, land and forest preservation and outdoor education. The Lehans’ generosity increases the total grant dollars available to the Foundation’s Board to support community needs that align with the Fund’s priorities.

“We are privileged to partner with Jon, Briana and their family in being stewards of this charitable endowed Fund that will grow over time and provide resources annually to organizations doing good work in communities throughout DeKalb County,” DeKalb County Community Foundation executive director Dan Templin said in the release.

Donations to any Fund at the Community Foundation, including the Jon and Briana Lehan Family Community Fund, can be made online at dekalbccf.org or by mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Avenue, Sycamore.

To learn more about creating your own named fund or to discuss your charitable interests, contact Foundation Executive Director Dan Templin at 815-748-5383 or dan@dekalbccf.org.