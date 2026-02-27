Faranda’s annual Lenten season fish fry supports DeKalb County social service agencies

Faranda's Banquet Center's third annual Fish Fry Series (Photo provided by Timothy McMahon )

A DeKalb restaurant’s annual Lenten season fish fry is expected to support multiple local agencies that provide needed services to area residents.

Faranda’s Banquet Center recently completed two weeks of its third annual nine-week Fish Fry Series to support DeKalb community partner organizations.

The fish fries are 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays through April 3 at the banquet center, 302 Grove St., DeKalb.

Faranda’s Banquet Center will donate 10% of fish fry sales to community partners.

The banquet center’s goal is to raise over $6,000 for partner organizations. Donation recipients include Safe Passage, Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, Opportunity House, We Care Pregnancy Clinic, Tails Humane Society, Newman Center and Christ the Teacher University Parish, Kishwaukee United Way, and Family Service Agency of DeKalb County.

For information, visit Farandas.com/upcoming-events.

