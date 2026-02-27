Driver airlifted after rollover crash on I-88 in DeKalb

One person was airlifted after they were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 88 near Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb Friday, according to the Illinois State Police.

The crash occurred shortly before noon, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was airlifted to a nearby hospital with injuries, but state police declined to offer more details while the crash scene was still being tended to.

ISP Trooper Shannon Barrea told Shaw Local that a state trooper responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash at 11:57 a.m. on I-88 west, near the Annie Glidden Road exit in DeKalb.

This story will be updated.