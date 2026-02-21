DeKalb vehicle road restrictions begin in the city Feb. 23

Welcome to the City of DeKalb sign along Route 38 in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The city of DeKalb this week announced springtime road rules will soon take effect that limit what roads heavy vehicles can drive on.

DeKalb prohibits oversized vehicles from traveling on specific roads due to weather conditions contributing to the “spring freeze/thaw cycle,” according to the news release.

The vehicle restrictions begins at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 23.

The warm temperatures will thaw frozen water in soil beneath roads. The unsettled water creates a weakened subsurface susceptible to damage from oversized vehicles. The restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.

The posted road restrictions include single-axle vehicles more than 8,000 pounds-per-axle and tandem-axle vehicles over 11,000 pounds-per-axle with a gross weight of 33,000 pounds.

The vehicle restrictions are seasonal. Standard road restrictions will resume at the end of the thaw cycle.

Conditions may permit travel depending on load size. To request permission, call 815-748-2040.