DeKalb-Sycamore’s Sean Harrelson qualifies for state in 4 events: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys swimming

Byron Sectional: At Byron, Sean Harrelson qualified in four events to help DeKalb-Sycamore win the sectional.

Harrelson was the lone qualifier in the 50-yard freestyle, winning in 21.5 seconds. He also won the 100 back in 58.82.

Luke Oland, Harrelson, Justin Wu and Evan Johnson won the 200 medley in 1:40.62. Harrelson, Logan Borth, Johnson and Oland won the 200 free relay in 1:28.9.

Women’s basketball

Western Michigan 65, NIU 60: At Kalamazoo, Michigan, the Huskies trailed by 19 in the second quarter and 17 in the third but couldn’t get closer than three in the fourth.

NIU (5-22 overall, 2-13 Mid-American Conference) cut it to 63-60 on a 3-pointer by Sa’Mahn Johnson with 2:17 left. She followed with a steal but missed a layup and after a Maria Serracanra rebound, missed a second layup.

Johnson had a chance at a tying 3-pointer with 0:39 left but it missed and the Huksies were forced to foul the Broncos (8-17, 4-10) the rest of the way.

“I was proud of our effort in the second half, and the third quarter in particular, to get back in the game,” head coach Jacey Brooks said. “I just wish we didn’t down as much as we did in the first half. We made some big shots, hit some threes, but every time we got within two Western made a big shot.”

Johnson and Serracanta finished with 14 points each. Emilie Sorensen added nine points and nine rebounds.

Men’s basketball

Ohio 74, NIU 66: At DeKalb, the Bobcats (15-13 overall, 10-6 Mid-American Conference) led for more than 36 minutes and by as much as 15.

Makhai Valentine finished with 15 points for the Huskies (9-17, 4-10). Dylan Ducommun finished with 13 points and six and Gianni Cobb finished with 13 points and five assists. Taj Walters had 10 points and eight rebounds.