Kendall County moving ahead to adopt new comprehensive plan

Kendall County officials are moving ahead with adopting a new comprehensive plan for the county after holding several public workshops to hear from residents about what they would like to see in the plan. (Photo provided by Kendall County)

Kendall County officials are moving ahead with adopting a new comprehensive plan for the county after holding several public workshops to hear from residents about what they would like to see in the plan.

The new comprehensive plan will be used to guide the county’s growth and development in the next 10 to 20 years. At 7 p.m. April 22, the Kendall County Regional Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the adoption of a new Kendall County Comprehensive Plan.

The meeting will be held in the county board room in the Kendall County Office Building, 504 S. Main St.

The updated comprehensive plan will address key topics including land use, transportation and growth management.

The new plan will include updated population projections, a new map for municipal boundary agreements and additional details on the Kendall County Broadband Project.

Officials have said large portions of Kendall County do not have access to quality, high-speed internet connectivity. To address this problem, the county has entered into an agreement with Fox Fiber, a nonprofit entity that will build and operate a broadband network across Kendall County, providing more than 3,000 additional locations with high-speed internet access.

Other updates to the plan include strengthened strategies for trail and solar farm development, an updated scenic routes inventory and revised future land use, economic development, alternative energy and transportation maps based on feedback.