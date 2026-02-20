Panduit Corp. manufacturing warehouse in DeKalb to layoff 178 employees, report says

Panduit Corp., a leading manufacturer of network infrastructure and industrial electrical wiring solutions, is laying off 178 employees from its DeKalb warehouse facility by the end of March, according to a WARN report.

The decision comes as part of plan announced by the company in 2024 to move its operations to Indiana. The Tinley Park-based company was expected by spring 2025 to uproot its roughly 600,000-square-foot DeKalb warehouse at 1700 Fairview Drive for Merrillville, Indiana.

In a statement Thursday, a spokesperson for Panduit confirmed the nearly 200 layoffs.

“Unfortunately, this transition has impacted our DeKalb team, with phased workforce reductions as operations move,” the statement reads. “We’re committed to supporting affected employees through job opportunities at the new Indiana facility, other Panduit locations, and outplacement assistance.”

The layoffs were first reported to have occurred by Dec. 15, 2025, but have since been revised for March 30, according to a WARN report. The report comes to a head after a supplemental notice was issued last month.

Panduit has been a longtime fixture in DeKalb located near the ChicagoWest Business Center, having first opened its doors in August 1998. The location has seen a wave of new activity around it over the years, with major developments coming online, such as Meta, Amazon, and Ferrara Candy.