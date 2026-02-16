DeKalb County Community Foundation creates fund to support local communities

The DeKalb County Community Foundation created the Shabbona-Lee Community Endowment Fund to strengthen the Shabbona and Lee communities future (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

The DeKalb County Community Foundation is honored to announce the creation of the Shabbona-Lee Community Endowment Fund, a permanent Fund established in 2025 through the generosity of Darryl and Ellen Kupecz of Shabbona.

Created to strengthen the future of the Shabbona and Lee communities, the Fund will support local needs and opportunities and provide lasting resources for years to come.

The idea for the Shabbona-Lee Community Endowment Fund began when Darryl and Ellen attended the Community Foundation’s Shabbona Community Gathering in summer 2024. Through the fund, they also wished to honor Ellen’s father, Fritz Vandre, who served the village of Shabbona as mayor and fire chief.

“My dad loved Shabbona,” said Ellen Kupecz. “We felt this fund was a meaningful way to support the communities where he devoted so much time and energy.”

The Shabbona-Lee Community Endowment Fund is designated exclusively for projects benefiting the Shabbona and Lee communities. Its goal is to encourage residents and businesses to invest locally, allowing those contributions to grow and create positive change over time.

“We are thankful to Darryl and Ellen Kupecz for creating a lasting resource rooted in community,” said Community Foundation Executive Director Dan Templin. “This fund ensures that local generosity will continue to support Shabbona and Lee in meaningful ways well into the future.”

Built through tax-deductible contributions from individuals, families, businesses, and past foundation board members with strong ties to Shabbona and Lee, the Fund will grow as a permanent endowment and provide ongoing support for future generations.

As a community fund, the Shabbona-Lee Community Endowment Fund welcomes gifts of all sizes, including estate and legacy gifts. Community members are invited to join in building a strong and vibrant future for Shabbona and Lee.

Donations to any fund at the Community Foundation, including the Shabbona-Lee Community Endowment Fund, may be made online at dekalbccf.org or by mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL 60178.

To learn more about creating your own named Fund or to discuss your charitable interests, contact Dan Templin at 815-748-5383 or dan@dekalbccf.org.