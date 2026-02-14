Shaw Local

Get ready for 2000s-era pop music at 2026 DeKalb Corn Fest

Visitors walk down Lincoln Highway Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, during the first day of Corn Fest in downtown DeKalb.

DeKalb Corn Fest (shown in this Shaw Local file photo from 2025) runs Aug. 28 through Aug. 30, 2026. It’s expected to draw thousands to downtown DeKalb, and often acts as an informal end-of-summer event. (Mark Busch)

By Kelsey Rettke

Get ready to revisit some peak 2000s-era boy bands this summer at DeKalb Corn Fest.

The Corn Fest committee announced the popular summer festival’s 2026 soundstage lineup on Friday.

The festival runs Aug. 28 through Aug. 30 this year. It’s expected to draw thousands to downtown DeKalb, and often acts as an informal end-of-summer event.

The family-friendly Corn Fest is free to attend, offering live music for three days, carnival food and rides, craft booths, activities, a free corn boil and more.

The VIP area near the sound stage and other specific activities like carnival rides require tickets. Sound Stage tickets are $10 per day or $25 for a weekend pass.

For ticket pricing and more information, visit www.cornfest.com.

Shaw Local file photo – Leroy Winn kicks off the music portion of the festivities Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, during the first day of Corn Fest in downtown DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Here’s the music lineup this year:

Friday, Aug. 28

  • 5 to 6 p.m.: Austin Hopkins
  • 6:30 to 8 p.m.: Kashmir
  • 9 to 11 p.m.: 7th Heaven

Saturday, Aug. 29

  • Noon to 1:30 p.m.: Mr. Myers Trio
  • 2 to 3:30 p.m.: Tim Gleason Full Band
  • 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. PriSSilas Band
  • 7 to 9 p.m.: Bon Journyed
  • 9:30 to 11 p.m.: 2000s Pop Tour featuring Chris Kirkpatrick from NSYNC, Otown, Ryan Cabrera and LFO

Sunday, Aug. 30

  • Noon to 1:30 p.m.: Jack Evans 80s and 90s Country
  • 2 to 3:30 p.m.: Grace & John Duo Acoustic
  • 4:30 to 6 p.m.: Hillbilly Rockstarz
