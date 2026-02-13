Teen charged with vehicle theft out of Sycamore

A teenager faces juvenile criminal charges after Rockford police alleged he stole a car out of Sycamore, authorities announced Thursday.

The 13-year-old is charged with aggravated fleeing to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving without a license, and resisting arrest, according to a news release from the Rockford Police Department.

Rockford police said that about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, members of the department’s Specialized Community Origin Police Enforcement team (SCOPE) found a minivan near 20th Street and 23rd Avenue that had been reported stolen out of Sycamore.

Authorities tracked the vehicle to the 1300 block of 12th Avenue, according to Rockford police.

The driver, the 13-year-old, exited the van and then fled on foot, police said. Rockford officers chased him on foot and took the teenager into custody.

The teenager faces juvenile charges in Winnebago County. He’s being held in custody in a juvenile detention facility.