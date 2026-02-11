Pizza Villa marks 70 years in DeKalb

John Finn (left) and his son CJ, co-owners of Pizza Villa, laugh about a memory Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, at the restaurant as they talk about their longtime family-owned business on Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

A local, family-owned restaurant known for its pizza as much as its beer nuggets is celebrating a milestone anniversary in 2026.

For 70 years, Pizza Villa in DeKalb has been many patrons’ go-to spot.

Owner John Finn said running and operating the restaurant means a great deal to him and his family.

“Actually, it’s quite amazing in this environment that we’re in today,” Finn said. “We bought it in 1968 from the original owners and owned it ever since.”

On the menu at Pizza Villa, 824 W. Lincoln Highway, are not only homemade thin-crust and pan-crust pizzas in a variety of special combinations with quality ingredients and toppings, but also gluten-free options, broasted chicken, pastas and sandwiches. They also sell small frozen pizzas ready to make at home.

John said Pizza Villa is not just another cookie-cutter type pizza place.

“We’re making daily fresh sauce, dough, sausage,” John said. “We make sauce. We make our own dough. We get our cheese aged and prepared especially for us.”

John also pointed to the way Pizza Villa has committed to getting its sausage from a local meat market.

“We get our sausage from Inboden [Meat Market], and then we put our own spice into it,” John said. “That’s what kind of makes our sausage unique is that it’s our recipe. Nobody else has that recipe.”

Pizza Villa strives to serve patrons wherever they are, whether it’s for dine-in, takeout, or delivery.

The DeKalb favorite also accepts reservations for its banquet room on the restaurant’s lower level for larger groups, parties, and other gatherings.

This is where Pizza Villa separates itself from the competition.

“A lot of pizza places, you can’t go and sit down,” John said. “A lot of restaurants are just pickup and carryout now. I mean, the old brick-and-mortar, where you have this many seats, are kind of dinosaurs.”

John’s son, CJ Finn, said the key to their restaurant’s longevity comes down to delivering the same product and quality to customers.

“If you go somewhere and it’s not the same every time, you can’t ask for a premium price if you’re not delivering a premium product and a premium service,” CJ said.

John shared that sentiment.

“I think the greatest compliment we’ve had [is] customers come in that were here 30, 40 years ago and [they say, ‘it] tastes the same,’” John said. “That’s the biggest compliment that you can get.”

The restaurant’s hours are from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 3:30 to 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday.