Hinckley library receives $18K donation for new desks

The Hinckley Public Library District receiving an $18, 266.87 Hinckley Lions Club donation (Photo provided by the Hinckley Public Library District )

The Hinckley Public Library District’s got new furniture for the library’s future building.

The Hinckley Lions Club recently donated $18,266 to the library to buy checkout desks, according to a news release.

The desks will feature adjustable heights and several checkout stations to meet the library staff and public needs.

The donation is part of a partnership between the Lions Club and library district to improve Hinckley residents’ quality of life.

The new Hinckley Public Library District building will focus on community and accessibility. The building is scheduled to open this summer.