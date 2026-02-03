DeKalb Women’s Club to meet Feb. 6

Shaw Local file photo – The next DeKalb Women’s Club meeting will feature a presentation led by DeKalb Confectionary owner Todd Hendrey. (Shaw Media)

The next DeKalb Women’s Club meeting will feature a presentation led by DeKalb Confectionary owner Todd Hendrey.

The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Feb. 6 in the Oak Crest Retirement Center’s pub area, 2944 Greenwood Acres Drive, DeKalb.

Hendrey will discuss the confectionary’s mission and new information. Participants can enter the pub area through door 26.

The DeKalb Women’s Club has provided scholarships and supported international projects and the community since 1896.

For more information, email dekalbwomensclub1896@gmail.com