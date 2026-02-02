Weekend rewind: Julian Hartwig back at home, and in sectional, at 106

Julian Hartwig of DeKalb, right, wrestles Luthor Rajcevich of Hampshire during the 106-weight class during first-place regional match on Saturday Jan. 31, 2026, held at DeKalb High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Julian Hartwig and Matthew Frykman have been switching all year between 106 and 113 for DeKalb.

On Saturday at the Class 3A DeKalb Regional, Hartwig got his preferred 106 back and along with Ayden Shuey was one of two champions for the Barbs, who took fourth.

“It’s been a struggle,” DeKalb coach Sam Hiatt said. “But him and Matt, they’re doing a good job of wrestling at whatever weight they’re at.”

Frykman was one of five Barbs to win do-or-die third-place matches on Saturday. He picked up a 3-0 win at 113, riding out Hampshire’s David Wesierski the entire third period to secure the win and berth in the Class 3A Barrington Sectional on Feb. 13.

Tyler Daub (126), Hayes Halstead (138), Midaris Chappelle (144) and Hussul Greer (175) took third for the Barbs. Cam Matthews (150) and Malik Warren (157) took second.

Greer was the seventh seed in the regional out of seven wrestlers in the 175-pound bracket. He beat John Janicki of Hampshire, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, twice. That included a pin in the third-place match.

“Honestly, I feel proud of myself,” Greer said. “I feel like all the practices, all the moves I’ve been taught from my coaches have paid off. I’m very excited about this moment.”

DeKalb boys hold on against Sycamore

The DeKalb-Sycamore rivalry game had everything a fan could ask for in the Barbs’ 39-37 win Friday. An exciting final minute in which both teams had a chance to win. Game-changing defensive plays. And a last-second shot for the win.

Unfortunately for Sycamore, that shot didn’t go in.

Marcus Johnson’s floater in the paint rimmed out with less than 5 seconds left and the Spartans down 38-37.

Thirty seconds earlier, Johnson splashed home a 3-pointer to cut things to 38-37 as the Spartans (18-4) were trying to avoid their fifth straight loss to the Barbs (9-14).

Instead, they lost for the fifth straight time in the series. They face undefeated Kaneland on Saturday as they prepare for the postseason, with their Class 3A Regional to be at either Rochelle or Boylan Catholic.

“I want them to be able to remember this feeling and make sure it doesn’t happen again in regionals,” Sycamore coach Ethan Franklin said. “It’s really upsetting.”

Myles Newman was instrumental in the win for the Barbs, coming away with a key block that led to an Aaron Ziga layup and a 38-34 lead with 1:13 left.

He also scored nine of the Barbs’ first 11 points in the fourth quarter before Ziga’s layup.

“It feels great to be a Barb,” Newman said. “I always dreamed of being able to do this my senior season. We had to take this moment and drive for greatness.”

The Sycamore girls avenged two losses to the Barbs with a 36-26 win in the early game. Sadie Lang scored 15 for the Spartans and Quinn Carrier 11. Olivia Schermerhorn had 10 for the Barbs.

The Spartans’ lead was never less than 10 in the fourth quarter as they reclaimed the traveling trophy after having owned it the 10 years before last

“It’s good for it to be home,” Sycamore coach Adam Wickness said. “The girls all had this game circled. It was one of our season goals to make sure we brought that trophy back to our place because we had it for so long. Hats off to DeKalb last year for beating us twice, but I knew that our girls were not going to let that happen again.”

Sycamore qualifies nine for sectional but misses out on team dual

With five champions and nine qualifiers for the sectional round, Sycamore had a chance of winning the Class 2A Morris Regional.

Batavia, with its 12 qualifiers and three champs, ended up taking the crown and the berth in the Class 2A Sycamore Team Dual Sectional on Thursday, beating the Spartans 212.5-204.5.

Still, Liam Schroeder (113), Tyler Lockhart (126), Jayden Dohogne (144), Cooper Bode (165) and Collin Hughes (285) won titles and will compete at the Class 2A Geneseo Regional on Feb. 13-14.

“We had a real good day overall,” Bode said. “The goal was to get as many wins as possible and get a lot of guys to the sectional. Now the goal is to not lose again.”

Finishing second for the Spartans was Adam Carrick (215), while Charlie Olson (132) and Doug Gemberling (157) finished third and advanced to the sectional.

Other top performances

Brian Weigel rolled a 2,600 series over Friday and Saturday to take 16th at the Boys Bowling State Championship in O’Fallon. ... Marshawn Cocroft scored 22 points to go over 2,000 for his career in Kaneland’s home win Friday against La Salle-Peru. ... Isaiah Feuerbach bounced back from his five-point performance against DeKalb Friday with 25 points in a win at La Salle on Saturday. ... Presley Meyer scored 23 points as Genoa-Kingston scored a big win Saturday at Kaneland. Meyer had 18 in a loss on Friday. ... Apollo Gochis won the 175-pound title at Morris on Saturday, while Colton Heltsley and Josh Karther took third to qualify for Geneseo.

-Rob Oesterle contributed to this report