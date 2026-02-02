US 250th anniversary subject of next lecture in DeKalb history center series

The February Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore Series will feature a program on the United States upcoming 250th anniversary.

The free program will be held at noon Feb. 5 at the Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb.

DeKalb City Manager and historian Bill Nicklas will explore what inspired the country’s founders. He also will discuss how the founders’ principles sustained later generations and what meaning can be drawn from history.

DeKalb City Manager and historian Bill Nicklas (shown in this Shaw Local 2025 file photo) will explore what inspired the country’s founders. (Mark Busch)

The “What are we celebrating?” program is part of Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore, a free lecture series offered as a collaboration between the DeKalb County History Museum and Ellwood House Museum. The 2026 Brown Bag Lunch series will focus on commemorating the U.S. 250th anniversary.

For information, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org, call 815-895-5762, or visit il250.org.