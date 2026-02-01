Sycamore’s Brian Weigel takes 16th at state bowling tournament: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys bowling

IHSA State Championship: At O’Fallon, Sycamore junior Brian Weigel started his second day with a 279 game, part of a 714 morning round, and took 16th in the state with a 2,600 final score over the four-round, two-day tournament.

Weigel finished with a 643 in his final round and was 32 pins away from a top 10 finish.

Weigel struggled on Friday but still qualified for Saturday’s finals. He had two games under 200 and rolled a 1,243 in his two rounds, putting him in 51st place. The Spartans did not advance as a team after finishing 22nd.

Landon Leadingham rolled a 1,203 for Sycamore on Friday.

Boys basketball

Sycamore 57, La Salle-Peru 52: At La Salle, Isaiah Feuerbach scored 25 points and had seven steals as the Spartans picked up the Interstate 8 win.

Xander Lewis added 12 points and four steals, while Marcus Johnson had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Kaneland 86, Coal City 33: At Maple Park, the Knights improved to 23-0.

Genoa-Kingston 69, Rockford Christian 60: At Rockford, Blaked Ides had 15 points and seven steals in the win.

Kash Sunderlage and Conner Harney had 12 points each. The Cogs were 11-for-22 on 3-pointers, including four 3s for Harney.

Girls basketball

Genoa-Kingston 50, Kaneland 44: At Maple Park, the Cogs closed the game on a 13-2 run and won on the strength on 23 points from Presley Meyer.

Ari Rich added 10 in the win.

Competitive Cheerleading

Dundee-Crown Sectional: At Carpentersville, Kaneland advanced to the state tournament in Class 2A, scoring 92.9 points to grab the fifth and final qualifying spot for the state tournament in Bloomington.

Sycamore took 13th in 2A with an 80.83.

In 3A, DeKalb was 15th with a 79.19. In 1A, Genoa-Kingston was 13th with a 71.4.

Women’s basketball

Central Michigan 75, NIU 70: At DeKalb, the Huskies (4-17, 2-8) pulled to within 70-68 on a Nevaeh Wingate free throw with 0:28 left, but her fifth turnover of the game three seconds later clinched the win for the Chippewas (13-7, 7-3).

Wingate finished with 10 points and five steals for the Huskies, who committed 20 turnovers but also had 15 steals in the loss.

Emilie Sorensen had 18 points, Nadechka Laccen had 17, and Maria Serracanta had 10. No Huskie had more than three rebounds as CMU had a 42-17 edge on the glass. NIU forced 27 turnovers.

“This is a tough one,” said head coach Jacey Brooks following the game. “I thought we played pretty well. The difference in the game was the offensive rebounds and second-chance points, as well as our performance at the free-throw line. It hurts, because we played well enough to win but didn’t make the plays down the stretch.”

Men’s basketball

No. 24 Miami (Ohio) 85, NIU 61: At Oxford, Ohio, the Huskies (7-14, 3-7) led 26-16 in the first half against the undefeated RedHawks (22-0, 10-0) and 52-47 with 15:17 left, but could not hold on.

Miami tool control with an 18-2 run that used barely four minutes. The Huskies got within 70-61 with 6:41 left on a layup by Taj Walters, but that was the last time the game was within single digits.

Gianni Cobb and Walters each scored 17 for the Huskies.

Boys wrestling

Class 1A Richmond Burton Regional: At Richmond, the season came to an end for Genoa-Kingston with no wrestlers advancing to the sectional.

Competitive dance

Class 2A State Championship: On Friday, Sycamore finished with 82.8 points to finish in 22nd place, 5.16 points behind a qualifying spot for Saturday’s finals.