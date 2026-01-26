Weekend rewind: DeKalb’s Matthew Frykman surging into postseason, even up a weight class

Even jumping up a weight class couldn’t slow down Matthew Frykman.

The DeKalb sophomore had won seven of his last 10 matches and was 23-11 at 106 this year. But on Friday at the DuPage Valley Conference Tournament, he moved up to 113.

He picked up a pair of victories to take the conference crown and help the Barbs take third. He’ll take his 23-11 record into the Class 3A DeKalb Regional on Saturday.

DeKalb coach Sam Hiatt said Frykman will be sticking at 113 in the postseason.

“Matthew has been really coming strong for us at the end of the season,” Hiatt said. “He’s put in a lot of hard work and has really stepped up for the team. It was great to see him win his first conference title.”

The top-three finishers in each weight class advance to the Barrington Sectional on Feb. 13. The top team will advance to the Grant Dual Team Sectional Feb. 5.

Indian Creek, Hinckley-Big Rock set for quick rematch

Indian Creek lost to Serena on Friday in the Little Ten Conference Tournament championship game 43-22. But the No. 3 Timberwolves earned their spot there the day before with a convincing win over No. 2 Hinckley-Big Rock.

Indian Creek beat the Royals 53-33. Not helping matters for H-BR was leading scorer Anna Herrmann rolled her ankle and missed most of the game, scoring just two points. Mia Cotton (18 points), Payton Murphy (13) and Herrmann were the only Royals to score.

Now the teams are set to play one week after that meeting. Herrmann played Friday in the Royals’ 46-43 loss to Somonauk in the third-place game, finishing with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Sycamore boys, girls score big conference wins before rivalry showdown

The Sycamore boys and girls hosted Rochelle on Friday, and each team finished off the season sweep of the Hubs.

The girls held on for a 64-61 win thanks in part to two late free throws from Cortni Kruizenga, who finished with 10 points and four rebounds. Sadie Lang finished with 17 points, four steals, four assists and three rebounds. Quinn Carrier chipped in 12 points and six assists.

The boys played another shootout, with Sycamore again prevailing 94-82 after an 84-78 win in December in Rochelle. On Friday, Marcus Johnson scored 33 points to lead the Spartans. Isaiah Feuerbach added 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Neither team plays again until they face DeKalb in a doubleheader Friday at the NIU Convocation Center. The Barbs swept the doubleheader last year.

Other top performances

Ema Durst, Frankie McMurtry and Winter Beard won titles for Sycamore at the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament at Ottawa on Saturday, taking fourth as a team. Angelina Gochis, Chloe Cervantes and Sadie Kinsella won titles for Kaneland, which took third as a team. ... The Sycamore dance team finished third at the Class 2A Geneva Sectional with a 90.57 to reach the state tournament in Bloomington next week. ... It wasn’t just Frykman who came up big for the Barbs at the DVC wrestling meet on Friday. Julian Hartwig won his first conference title while Cam Matthews came away with his third.

