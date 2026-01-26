Student work to be featured at Sycamore art gallery in February

A Sycamore art gallery will feature student work this month.

The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host several events and programs in February at the Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

The league’s next general meeting is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 5 at the gallery. KVAL members will present art pieces created for the “Secret Subject” challenge. The members created artwork featuring challenge cards with secret words.

The Gallery on State will host an exhibition featuring Sycamore High School student artists on Feb. 9. The art pieces also will be displayed in the gallery’s east window through February.

The gallery also will host the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce’s Inner Circle Galentine’s Soiree from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 12. The event is open to Chamber members. To RSVP, email office@sycamorechamber.com.

The league will host a Valentine’s Day-themed Paint and Sip Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 13 at the gallery. Attendees can create Valentine’s Day art pieces. Art supplies will be provided. Participants also can bring their own beverages. The event will be led by artist Sharon Saponari. Registration is required and due Feb. 11. To register, visit kval-nfp.org or visit the gallery.

KVAL’s Second Saturday Art Workshop is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Gallery on State.

The league recently concluded its annual Art of Giving program. KVAL collected art supplies and monetary donations to donate to local charities. The donations were presented to the DeKalb Rehab and Nursing Center, Opportunity House, Family Service Agency, Barb City Manor and Safe Passage.

The gallery recently launched a new art rotation featuring 2D and 3D artwork, including sculptures, photography, paintings and mixed-media installations. The art pieces are available to buy and will remain on display.

Applications are available for the league’s 55th annual Northern Illinois Art Show. The show will be held June 6 and 7 on the front lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore. The art show features up to 70 artisans exhibiting various fine arts and crafts. The application deadline will be March 16. To apply, visit kval-nfp.org or the Gallery on State.