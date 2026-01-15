NIU adds Georgia State to finalize 2026 schedule

Northern Illinois University's quarterback Brady Davidson (2) throws an incomplete pass as Western Michigan’s defender Jarvarius Sims wraps him up at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

The NIU football team added its final 2026 opponent, with the school announcing Thursday a trip to Atlanta to face Georgia State on Sept. 26.

The meeting will be the first between the opponents. The Panthers are members of the Sun Belt and went 1-11 last year, the lone win a 37-21 victory against Murray State.

The Huskies, coming off a 3-9 season, will play all three nonconference games against FBS teams on the road, heading to Iowa to open the season on Sept. 5 and Arizona on Sept. 19.

NIU will host FCS runner-up Illinois State on Sept. 12 for its only nonconference home game.

Dates for the Huskies’ inaugural Mountain West schedule have not been announced. They’ll host Air Force, New Mexico, San Jose State and UNLV. They have road games at Hawaii, Nevada, UTEP and Wyoming.

The contract for the game between NIU and Georgia State was not immediately available.