State Rep. Amy Briel praises Illinois’ new bill that lays out plan for energy grid

Democratic state Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, praised state leaders this week for passing a new clean energy bill aimed at strengthening the state’s power grids amid reports that Illinois is running out of energy.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law Thursday Senate Bill 25, known as the Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act. The legislation will lift a longtime ban on new nuclear power plants, fund battery storage and give more power to state utility regulators. The law also creates new options to build “virtual power plants,” which would allow residents and businesses to pool together their energy collected through solar panels or wind turbines to exist as a sort of co-operative power plan.

Briel said in a news release that she was relieved that the law would address energy bill burdens facing residents.

“Illinoisans have been increasingly concerned about how they’re going to pay their bills with all of these rising costs – from gas to groceries to utilities,” Briel said in a release. “Energy has especially been a concern as new data centers threaten our power supply here at home. This new law is a no-fuss move to strengthen our grid, be environmentally savvy and keep money in Illinois families’ pockets.”

The legislation was praised by climate experts and labor and consumer rights activists.

Sarah Moskowitz, executive director of Citizens Utility Board and champion of the bill, said CRJA was the state’s response to market signals sent by regional grid operators.

“To me, CRGA is really about us here in Illinois, together as a state, deploying the tools we have here at our disposal to defend the promise of clean and affordable power for Illinois,” Moskowitz said.

The Illinois Power Agency, an independent body responsible for planning and procuring cost-effective energy for Illinoisians, found that the law will save utility customers in the state $13.4 billion over the next two decades.

But some opponents question those projections, pointing to increased subsidies for battery storage that will eventually be reflected via a new charge on consumers’ bills beginning in 2030.

Republican Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, has been a vocal supporter of a policy to allow more nuclear energy production in the state. But in her own statement this week, Rezin said she believes the new law will have longterm consequences for residents, weaken consumer protections and lock the state into expensive policies.

Proponents say that the new law comes at a pivotal moment, however. State regulators, less than a month ago, put out a report that projected significant energy shortfalls by 2029. That could mean Illinoisans would begin seeing energy costs increase more in the next five years. And the state would need to import more power, also a costly endeavor.

Democrats have thrown blame at President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which phased out existing energy tax credits and froze federal funding for energy projects.

Republicans have denounced provisions in the bill that will see ratepayers face increased charges, projected by 2030. But supporters have said those charges will be offset overall due to the bill prioritizing energy efficiency and storage.

Briel also praised the bill’s additional measures that address labor.

The legislation ensures stronger labor protections by closing a loophole for community solar projects that previously allowed some developers to avoid hiring union labor, a major priority for organized labor groups involved in negotiating the bill.

Capital News Illinois contributed.