Emilie Sorensen scores 20 as NIU women snap skid: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Women’s basketball

NIU 64, Buffalo 58: At Buffalo, Emilie Sorensen scored 20 points to help the Huskies (3-11) snap a seven-game losing streak.

The Huskies shot 41.8% from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range, but Sorensen was 5-for-6 from the floor, including 4-for-5 on 3s.

Nevaeh Wingate scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 29 minutes before fouling out. Nadechka Laccen had 12 points and seven rebounds. Maria Serracanta had seven points and six assists with just one turnover.

“We’ve been trying to get all three of them going offensively,” head coach Jacey Brooks said. “It’s been one or two most nights. For Emilie, Nevaeh and Nadechka to put it all together and that proved to be the difference.”

Boys basketball

Sycamore 60, Woodstock 54: At Woodstock, Xander Lewis scored 21 and Marcus Johnson 15 in the Spartans’ win.

Josiah Mitchell added 13 points and eight rebounds for Sycamore.

Kaneland 74, Winnebago 54: At Maple Park, the Knights picked up the nonconferene win.

Hiawatha 64, Earlville 18: At Kirkland, Jackson Davenport scored 20 and Colby Wylde added 15 for the Hawks in the win.

Rock Falls 54, Genoa-Kingston 51: At Genoa, Blake Ides scored 16 and Cody Cravatta 14 in the loss.

Kash Sunderlage added 10 points for the Cogs.

Girls basketball

Rockford Christian 51, Genoa-Kingston 47: At Rockford, Presley Meyer scored 24 in the loss.

Earlville 30, Hiawatha 24: At Kirkland, Delaney Wood scored seven for the Hawks.

Girls wrestling

Rock Falls triangular: Lyla McKee was 1-1 with a pin for Genoa-Kingston. Team scores were not kept.