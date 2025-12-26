When will DeKalb County Board, committees meet in 2026?

DeKalb County Administration Building in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The meeting schedule for every DeKalb County Board meeting, and all of its committees, has been set for 2026.

The DeKalb County Board met for the final time in 2025 on Dec. 16. During that meeting, elected officials unanimously approved their meeting schedule for the following year.

The county’s top governing body, the DeKalb County Board, will meet at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month except for July and December.

In July, the board will be in recess. Elected officials will recess from June 18 until July 26. Committee meetings start up again the next day.

While scheduled to meet, a legislative DeKalb County Board meeting is not expected in December 2026.

On Dec. 7, an organizational meeting will be held to determine chairs and committee placement. On Dec. 9, a County Board workshop will be held for a committee orientation night meeting.

The health and human services, facilities and technology, finance and adminstration and highway committees will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of every month, respectively.

The committee of the whole, which is immediately followed by the executive committee, will be held at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month.

The law and justice and planning, zoning and development committees will at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday and Wednesday of every month, respectively.

Most committee meetings will be held in the DeKalb County Administration building’s east conference room, 110 E. Sycamore St., Sycamore. The county highway meeting will be held in the conference room in the DeKalb County Highway Department’s office in DeKalb.

The DeKalb County Board, as well as the committee of the whole and the executive committee, will meet in the DeKalb County Legislative Center’s Gathertorium, 200 N. Main St., Sycamore.