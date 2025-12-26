2026 DeKalb County government holiday schedule

A holiday tree stands on the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn, lit up for the season with a little help from Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and area children on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, during the annual downtown Walk with Santa. (Kelsey Rettke)

In 2026, DeKalb County government will adhere to the same schedule of holiday observance as the DeKalb County Courthouse, according to county and court documents.

That has not always been the case. Previously, county offices and the county courthouse did not necessarily keep to the same schedule around holidays, leading to some offices being open while the courthouse was closed.

On Dec. 17, the DeKalb County Board voted unanimously to adopt a county holiday schedule that mirrors that of the DeKalb County Courthouse.

There will be 13 full days observed as holidays in 2026, according to county documents. Christmas Eve will be a half-day.

The first holiday, New Year’s Day, will be observed on Thursday.

Here are the other holidays DeKalb County offices, as well as the courthouse, will be closed for in 2026, according to court and county documents.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Jan. 19

Lincoln’s Birthday: Feb. 12

Washington’s Birthday: Feb 16.

Half-day spring holiday: April 3

Memorial Day: May 23

Juneteenth: June 19

Independence Day: Observed July 3

Labor Day: Sept. 7

Columbus Day: Oct. 12

Veterans Day: Nov. 11

Thanksgiving Day: Nov. 26 and Nov. 27

Christmas Eve (half-day): Dec. 24

Christmas Day: Dec. 25

If it’s a workday, and it’s not one of the Holidays listed above, expect the DeKalb County government to be open.