How to get rid of your Christmas tree

Yes, you can recycle your used Christmas tree. Here’s how if you live in DeKalb County.

Waste and recycling collectors in Cortland, DeKalb and Sycamore offer services for residents who want to dump their old trees after the holidays.

Sycamore

Waste Management, contracted for refuse services in Sycamore, will collect Christmas trees through the end of January, according to the city of Sycamore.

Those trees need to be decoration-free, and not placed inside a plastic bag.

DeKalb

DeKalb’s refuse service provider, Lakeshore Recycling Systems, will haul away real Christmas trees from DeKalb homes during their regularly scheduled refuse service collection times over the first two weeks of January, according to a city news release.

Cortland

In Cortland, LRS will offer Christmas tree collection throughout January at no charge on a resident’s regular scheduled pickup day.

DeKalb County residents should be aware that their Christmas trees cannot be tossed on the curb with tattered decorations. A tree will not be included in the special collection services in DeKalb, Sycamore or Cortland if the tree is wrapped in a plastic bag or flocked, or has shiners, tinsel, glitter, wire or plastic on it, according to the release.

Light bulbs also need to be completely removed from live and artificial trees to be fit for removal.