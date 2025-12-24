Youth mental health services available in DeKalb County

Shaw Local file photo – While the holidays are often a time for cheer and merriment, the season also can be difficult for those experiencing mental lows, crises, grief or loss. Resources exist for those in need of immediate crisis help, someone to talk to, longer-term counseling and more. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Editor’s note: Those in need of immediate crisis care or mental health assistance aren’t alone. If you need immediate emergency help or are in danger, call 911. If you’re experiencing thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 for free 24/7 for immediate confidential crisis support.

The DeKalb County Mental Health Board also has an interactive map to help you find mental health resources near you. To find a service, visit dekalbcountyil.maps.arcgis.com.

Although the holidays are often a time for cheer and merriment, the season also can be difficult for those experiencing mental lows, crises, grief or loss.

Resources exist for those in need of immediate crisis help, someone to talk to, longer-term counseling and more.

RISE

This grief support and crisis intervention group is tailored to middle and high school-aged youth experiencing loss. RISE – which stands for resilience, inspiration, support and empowerment – is offered through the Family Service Agency of DeKalb County. All genders are welcome. No previous counseling is required. Participation is voluntary and confidential.

For information or if you need support, contact Shatoya Jackson, director of youth programming and services at FSA, at sjackson@fsadekalbcounty.org or 815-758-8616, ext. 1204.

The group provides a safe, supportive space to:

talk, listen or be present

connect with peers who understand or have shared experiences

learn healthy coping strategies

receive support from trained mental health professionals

Upcoming group sessions:

9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 30, at DeKalb High School, 501 W. Dresser Road, DeKalb

4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 30, at Clinton Rosette Middle School, 650 N. First St., DeKalb

Hotlines

Ben Gordon Center (offers 24/7 behavioral and mental illness counseling and crisis support): 866-242-0111

For the center’s Living Room counseling walk-ins, visit from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday or 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

For the center’s crisis walk-ins, offering immediate evaluations, visit from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday or 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Child endangerment and youth lockout: 877-870-2663 (24-hour service for runaways or youth lockouts offered by Family Service Agency of DeKalb County)

If runaway youths refuse to go home or are locked out of a home, contact the local police department. Contact the Family Service Agency to prevent runaways, or for youths refusing to go home or being locked out. For the agency’s main line, call 815-758-8616.

CARES Line (24/7): 800-345-9049

Available for if your child is at risk to themselves or others, has a mental health crisis or needs referral services.

NIU Student Counseling Services: 816-753-1206

This service is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. On-call counseling is available after office hours and on the weekends to support NIU students eperiencing mental health emergencies or crises. Faculty, staff, family or friends also can call to discuss mental health emergencies regarding NIU students.

Association for Individual Development Hotline: 630-966-9393

This is a 24/7 hotline to help a person find resources in the community. The crisis text line is available at 833-243-8398 (AID-TEXT).

Child physical and sexual abuse hotlines:

Illinois Department of Children and Family Services: 800-252-2873 (Suspected child abuse and neglect must be reported to DCFS and local law enforcement.)

Child Advocacy Center (through the Family Service Agency): 815-758-8616. The line provides information and support resources for child abuse cases. Reports come from DCFS and law enforcement.

Safe Passage: 815-756-5228

This service is available for those experiencing domestic violence and sexual assault. This is a DeKalb-based agency that also offers shelter to those in need escaping domestic abuse and violence, including families with children. A 24/7 crisis hotline is available; the crisis text line can be reached at 815-393-1995.

National 24/7 domestic violence hotline: 800-799-7233