Projects that support underserved people in DeKalb County get grant boost

Farmworker and Landscaper Advocacy Project bilingual manager of programs Claudia Oliveros (left) accepting a 2025 Promise Grant from DeKalb County Community Foundation grants manager Austin Schroeder (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

Six area programs that address hunger, medical resources, social services, education, mental health and community building for the elderly recently received funding boosts through the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

That projects support underserved populations in DeKalb County. Funds came from the foundation’s Promise Grant – Subvencion de Promesa program.

Grant distributions totaled $10,000 among six local organizations.

“At a time when fear and uncertainty weigh heavily on so many of our neighbors, this grant is a reminder that DeKalb County stands for hope, safety, and belonging,” said Rylie Loucks Kues of Family Service Agency of DeKalb County in a news release. “The Promise Grant allows our Community Action Program to continue creating spaces where every family, regardless of language, background, or status, feels seen, supported, and valued.”

Promise Grants awarded:

Family Service Agency - $1,650 to support the Vecino a Vecino: Bridges of Belonging program

The Community Foundation is committed to practicing diversity, equity, and inclusion in fulfilling its mission and services.