Genoa-Kingston boys basketball wins overtime thriller: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle Sports Roundup

Boys basketball

Genoa-Kingston 53, Marengo 48 (OT): At Genoa, the Cogs closed regulation on a 7-2 run to force overtime and eventually took the win, improving to 2-1. Blake Ides led G-K with 12 points. Conner Harney hit a trio of 3-pointers, finishing with 10 points, and Kash Sunderlage added eight tallies for G-K.

Girls basketball

Neuqua Valley 55, Sycamore 46: At Sycamore, Sadie Lange poured in 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Spartans dropped the nonconference contest to the Wildcats. Quinn Carrier added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Grace Amptmann added five points and eight boards for Sycamore (4-2).

Womens basketball

Indiana State 69, Northern Illinois 61: At Terre Haute, Ind., freshman Sa’Mahn Johnson scored 19 points as the Huskies fell to the Sycamores. Senior Teresa Mbemba added 10 points and seven rebounds for NIU (2-6).