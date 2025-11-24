Daily Chronicle 2025 All-Area Volleyball Team

DeKalb's Jordan Grant tries to spike the ball by Kaneland's Francesca Rio (left) and Grace Remsen during their match at Kaneland High School in Maple Park. (Mark Busch)

Daily Chronicle 2025 Volleyball Player of the Year

Khiara Thomas, jr., OH Sycamore

All-area first team

Jordan Grant, jr., MB, DeKalb

Grant finished with 165 kills and had a .260 attack average, best on the team. She also had 21 aces, 73 blocks and 42 digs to earn unanimous all-conference honors in the DuPage Valley.

Maddie Patton, jr., MB, Sycamore

A two-year starter, Patton finished the year with 105 kills and 35 blocks to help the Spartans reach the sectional round of the postseason.

Jessie Fredrickson, so., OH, Genoa-Kingston

Fredrickson was a big hitter up front for the Cogs, knocking home 320 kills to go with 51 aces and 211 digs. She was the team’s offensive player of the year.

Presley Meyer, jr., S/OH, Genoa-Kingston

The MVP for the Cogs this year, Meyer proved efficient across any rotation. She had 213 kills, 381 assists and 230 digs as well as 45 aces.

Lana Walker, sr., S, Sycamore

The two-year starter and all-conference pick in the Interstate 8 finished with 251 assists and 120 digs.

Addison Langton, soph., L, Genoa-Kingston

Langton had 355 digs and was named the team’s defensive MVP. She had 61 aces and 136 assists as well.

Second team

Sophie Lichardt, jr., OH, Sycamore

Issy Smith, sr., OH, DeKalb

Delaney Wood, sr., MH, Hiawatha

Grace Ramsen, sr., MH, Kaneland

Anna Herrmann, sr., S, Hinckley-Big Rock

McKenzie Greer, jr., L, Indian Creek

Honorable mention

Kendra Buh, fresh., RS/OH, Indian Creek; Lizzie Goff, jr., S, Sycamore; Laney Block, sr., MB, Sycamore; Ava Wente Argo, jr., MB, Sycamore; Mallory Banks, so., S, Hiawatha; Ally Keilman, jr., S, Indian Creek; Lily Jones, sr., OH, Sycamore; Maddi Hollar, jr., S, DeKalb