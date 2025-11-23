Cardinal String quartet to perform Dec. 7 in DeKalb

Shaw Local file photo – Westminster Presbyterian Church will host a music performance during a worship service featuring the Cardinal String quartet. (Sandy Bressner)

Westminster Presbyterian Church will host a music performance during a worship service featuring the Cardinal String quartet.

The free concert will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at the church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

The performance features “Introduction” and “Terremoto (Earthquake)” from Joseph Haydn’s arrangement “The Seven Last Words of Christ.” The Cardinal String quartet also will perform with violist Abe Baker, violinist Elle Baker and cellist Tom Cappaert.

For information, visit westminsterpresbyterianchurchil.snappages.site.