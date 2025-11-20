Norse winter festival set for Nov. 22 in DeKalb

The DeKalb Public Library will offer Norse winter festival for children ages four to 12.

The free festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22 in the library’s Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees will be able to listen to a Viking story, create Viking gear, compete in skill games, and raid the library for treasure. Young children must be accompanied by an adult. Chair seating will be limited. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email stormye@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3310.