Lightbeam Players to perform ‘Secrets Lie Beyond’ Nov. 22 in DeKalb

The DeKalb Public Library will host a performance of the Lightbeam Players production of the musical “Secrets Lie Beyond.”

The free performances will begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 22 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

“Secrets Lie Beyond,” written by Lightbeam Players member Elijah Botts, tells the story of Silas as he searches to find his mother after she disappeared a year and a half ago. He travels to the Forest of Fae and receives help from a strange boy named Wally. The musical features mature topics including death and loss and is not recommended for children ages 8 and younger. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.