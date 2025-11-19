Western Michigan 35, NIU 19: 5 takeaways from Huskies’ final mid-week MAC game

Northern Illinois University's running back Telly Johnson Jr. (45) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the first quarter against Western Michigan on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025 at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Despite scoring the first 13 points, the NIU football team struggled for the final three quarters in a 35-19 loss to Western Michigan on Tuesday in the Huskies’ final mid-week Mid-American Conference game.

The Huskies (3-8 overall, 2-5 MAC) head to the Mountain West next year. They play their final MAC game next week at home against Kent State.

Both teams struggled to throw the ball. Jalen Macon made his second start for NIU and finished 1-of-7 passing for 5 yards. Brady Davidson replaced him in the fourth quarter.

Here are five takeaways from the game.

Huskies fall apart in second half

The Broncos led 14-13 at halftime and scored on the opening drive of the third quarter. They ran 11 times on the 12-play drive, covering 89 yards. Quarterback Broc Lowry ran for his second touchdown of the game from 8 yards out to push the lead to 21-13 with 8:11 left in the third.

The NIU offense dried up, managing just 9 yards in the third quarter after 174 in the first half.

The Broncos put the game away in the fourth quarter with a 15-play, 76-yard drive that took 7:33 off the clock and extended the lead to 28-13. They faced only one third down on the drive, with Jalen Buckley picking up three yards when he needed one. He also capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

The Huskies went three and out after a quarterback change on the next drive, then fumbled the punt attempt. The Broncos tacked on another score to push the lead to 35-13 with 7:19 left.

Broncos surge into lead in second quarter

The Huskies led 13-0 in the second quarter, but the Broncos were able to flip field position and started a drive at midfield. They only needed two plays to score – a 32-yard run by Devin Miles and an 18-yard run by Lowry.

The Huskies took over with 6:09 left and started a methodical drive. With 2:21 left, they faced a fourth-and-1 at their 39 and decided to go for it. Chavon Wright was stood up for no gain.

The Broncos took the lead on the ensuing drive, going 39 yards in seven plays. Jalen Buckley not only picked up a third-and-2, but scored on an 8-yard run to give Western Michigan a 14-13 lead at the break.

Telly Johnson adds another long TD run

On the first NIU drive of the game, the Huskies were facing a third-and-7 on the Western Michigan 43. Telly Johnson broke through the left side for a touchdown and staked the Huskies to a 7-0 lead.

It was the shortest of Johnson’s four touchdown runs this year. His others were from 74, 80 and 53 yards. He’s averaging 62.5 yards per TD run this year.

NIU ran the ball on seven of the eight plays on the drives, but that was his first carry. Wright picked up eight on a fourth-and-1 from the NIU 46 to keep the drive alive.

Johnson finished the game with 49 yards on six carries.

Jasper Beeler notches third pick of season, helps Huskies extend early lead

The Broncos first drive of the game didn’t last long. After Johnson’s touchdown run, Jasper Beeler intercepted Lowry after Jacob Finley tipped the pass.

Beeler became the second Huskie in the Thomas Hammock era to record three interceptions in a season. Nate Valcarcel recorded three interceptions in each of the last two seasons.

The last Huskie with more than three in a season was Juwan Johnson, who had five interceptions in 2017.

Both passing offenses struggle

Before Tuesday, the fewest passing yards in an FBS game this season was the 121 that San Diego State and Boise State combined for on Saturday.

Despite Davidson’s best efforts late, the teams combined for 110 and set the new low this season. He finished 5 of 8 for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Lowry only threw for 32 yards and was 5 of 9 with an interception. While Macon only threw for 5 yards, Davidson came in and started out-throwing the two starters. He led the Huskies on a late scoring drive, hitting Rickey Taylor three times in a row, including on an 18-yard touchdown pass with 4:25 left.