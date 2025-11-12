Community meeting in DeKalb Saturday will address issues impacting safety, youth

Rukisha Crawford, a Democrat from District 6, smiles after she and three others were approved to the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center oversight board on Jan.17, 2024. (Camden Lazenby, Camden Lazenby)

DeKalb County Board members Meryl Domina and Rukisha Crawford invite residents of DeKalb’s northwest side to attend a community meeting on Saturday in response to concerns they said they’ve fielded about safety, drugs and lack of healthy activities for area youth.

Domina and Crawford represent portions of DeKalb on the County Board.

The meeting will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. in the University Village Apartments community room, 722 Annie Glidden Road. Officials said the meeting is meant to bring residents together to work on these and other issues, according to a news release.

Lunch will be provided for anyone attendees and is donated by several area businesses. They include Burritoville, Sam’s Fish, Chicken and Sandwiches, Big O’s Barbeque, DeKalb Food Mart, QuickStop, and Rocky.

Domina and Crawford have already asked DeKalb aldermen and other city officials, including Police Chief David Byrd, and representatives from DeKalb schools to attend, according to a news release. They will be encouraged to respond to questions and concerns raised during the meeting.

“We hope that when these officials hear how concerned these residents are they will do more to resolve these issues,” Crawford said in a news release.

Domina said they will call upon residents for solutions and set up committees to work on their ideas.

Residents are welcome to take part in the committee meetings that will follow. Organizers said they recognize this is a longterm commitment.

Domina and Crawford are encouraging residents to come with a question, a solution, or detailed information about an issue impacting the area, according to a news release.

The meeting will be set up so DeKalb officials and aldermen are allotted time to make a presentation if they choose at the end.

Children must be joined by a parent if they decide to attend, according to a news release. There won’t be any activities for them at the meeting.

The meeting is open to all, but will focus on issues concerning residents who live in housing bound by Lincoln Highway to the north and Dresser Road to the south, and Normal Road to the east and Rosenow Way and John Huber Parkway to the west.