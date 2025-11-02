Driver dies in rural DeKalb County crash

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

A driver died on Saturday in a car crash after suffering a medical emergency while on the road in rural DeKalb County, authorities said.

The identity of the driver hasn’t been released pending notification of family, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was headed south on Somonauk Road in an SUV about 1/4 mile south of the Chicago Road intersection when they “suffered a major medical emergency,” according to the sheriff’s office.

As a result, the SUV collided into the back of a black 2012 Dodge Ram driven by a 69-year-old from Plano, also headed south on Somonauk Road.

The SUV crashed into a ditch east of the road and spun, authorities said.

When deputies arrived, they provided immediate medical attention to the SUV driver.

Paramedics with the Somonauk Fire Protection District took the driver to Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich. The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was not injured.

This is a developing story that will be updated.