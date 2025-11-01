Hy-Vee to offer free meals to children through Nov. 7 due to SNAP challenges

Hy-Vee grocer is stepping up to help feed area children and families who may be impacted by federal food assistance funding woes amid the government shutdown.

Participating Hy-Vee locations with hot food service will offer free kids’ meals for children 12 and under from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, according to a news release.

The grocer also will offer $3 hot meals from 4 to 7 p.m. for all customers.

The meals are dine-in or carry out Monday through Friday.

“We want to support the communities that support our stores, which is why we are doing everything we can to make sure no one goes hungry during these uncertain times,” said Hy-Vee Inc. chief executive Anna Stoermer in a news release. “We are grateful for the suppliers and partners who have joined us to help feed families in need.”

According to the release, the menu is as follows: Baked potato with pulled pork on Monday; spaghetti with meat sauce, salad and bread on Tuesday; Chicken and noodles with mashed potatoes on Wednesday; Chili and cinnamon roll on Thursday; and HyChi sesame or orange chicken rice bowl with an appetizer on Friday.

For those who want to help, Hy-Vee also is offering customers a chance to purchase a $5 or $10 food donation bag in-store or online. Each bag includes essential pantry items that will be delivered to local food banks, according to the release.

Suppliers participating in Hy-Vee’s efforts include Acadian Crossing Consumer Products; Dole; Pillsbury; ProHealth; StarKist Tuna and SUNSET Mastronardi.

Hy-Vee also recently donated $100,000 to its Feeding America partner food banks across its region, according to the release. Hy-Vee’s donation will help maintain adequate inventory levels at local food banks to assist families. Hy-Vee also donated $25,000 to DoorDash’s initiative to waive delivery and service fees for customers who receive food assistance benefits, helping families stretch their budgets even further. Hy-Vee’s donations are in addition to the more than $70 million it provided through in-kind food donations over the past year.