DeKalb County trick-or-treat hours for Halloween 2025

Elora Collins, 10 (right) and dad Andrew Collins go trick-or-treating for Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

DeKalb County area communities have announced Halloween events and trick-or-treat hours for Oct. 31.

Here’s what’s happening in your neighborhood:

Trick-or-treat hours

DeKalb

4 to 7 p.m.

Sycamore

4 to 7 p.m.

Genoa

4 to 7 p.m.

Kingston

4 to 7 p.m.

Waterman

4 to 8 p.m.

Somonauk

4 to 7 p.m.

Hinckley

4 to 8 p.m.

Maple Park

4:30 to 9 p.m.

Other Halloween events

DeKalb Spooktacular: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 28 in downtown DeKalb. Hosted by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce, Spooktacular invites families to dress in costumes and trick-or-treat at more than 30 downtown DeKalb businesses. A free screening of the 2005 movie “Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit” will be held at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

For information, visit members.dekalb.org/communityeventscalendar.

KSO Free Halloween Concert: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb. Hosted by the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Conducted by Kirk Lundbeck, the concert features Halloween music. Attendees are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.

For information, visit kishorchestra.org/current-season/.

For information, visit chamber.sandwichilchamber.org/events.

Cathy Ecker hands out candy to Peyton Harper, 10, and his brother Sebastian Harper, 7, while trick-or-treating for Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)