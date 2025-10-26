Kishwaukee College to get virtual reality headsets with Meta grant

The Kishwaukee College Foundation recently received a $33,000 Meta Data Center Community Action Grant to buy virtual reality headsets for students.

Equipment purchased with the grant is planned for use in athletics, student involvement and tutoring services, according to a news release.

“I can’t believe this is here in time for me to use in my education,” student Joel Baptista said in the release. “The VR headsets and applications I have been using have pushed me a step forward and opened doors for me.”

In the release, students called VR engaging and fun.

“I took a speech class last semester and didn’t really have anyone to practice with,” student Alissa Namb said. “This would have been really helpful. I think it will be helpful for other students.”

The foundation qualified for the Meta Data Center Community Action Grant, which is meant to enhance local communities through technology.

“Meta’s presence in our communities since they broke ground in DeKalb County in 2020 has been incredibly significant,” Kishwaukee College President Laurie Borowicz said in the release. “We are honored this year to be a recipient of the Meta DeKalb Data Center Community Action Grant, which is providing innovative technology for our learning environment and sports teams. We look forward to the great things we will do in partnership in the future.”

For information, visit kish.edu/foundation.